BRIEF-GSK Says Decided To Stop Study Investigating Feladilimab Following Recommendation By Data Monitoring Committee

April 14 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* PROVIDES UPDATE ON FELADILIMAB, AN INVESTIGATIONAL INDUCIBLE T CELL CO-STIMULATORY (ICOS) AGONIST

* MADE DECISION TO STOP INDUCE-4 PHASE II TRIAL, STUDY INVESTIGATING FELADILIMAB VERSUS PLACEBO IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB AND CHEMOTHERAPY

* GKS- HAS TAKEN DECISION TO STOP ENROLLING PATIENTS IN THE PHASE II INDUCE-3 TRIAL, INCLUDING DISCONTINUING TREATMENT WITH FELADILIMAB

* TOTALITY OF THE DATA WILL BE EVALUATED TO ASSESS THE IMPACT ON THE OVERALL CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME FOR FELADILIMAB

* GSK - INDUCE-3 AND INDUCE-4 STUDIES ARE CONDUCTED PURSUANT TO AN AGREEMENT BETWEEN GSK AND MERCK & CO, INC., KENILWORTH, N.J., U.S.A.

* GSK - HAS TAKEN ITS DECISION FOLLOWING A RECOMMENDATION BY INDEPENDENT DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: