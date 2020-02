Feb 27 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS SUBMISSION OF GSK’S MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR ZEJULA (NIRAPARIB) IN FIRST-LINE MAINTENANCE TREATMENT FOR WOMEN WITH PLATINUM-RESPONSIVE ADVANCED OVARIAN CANCER

* SUBMISSION BASED ON DATA FROM PRIMA STUDY, DEMONSTRATED CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL OUTCOMES OF NIRAPARIB TREATMENT IN FIRST-LINE MAINTENANCE SETTING