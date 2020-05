May 27 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GSK - FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW OF NUCALA FOR PATIENTS WITH HYPEREOSINOPHILIC SYNDROME (HES)

* GSK - FDA HAS ALSO GRANTED BOTH FAST TRACK AND ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATIONS FOR USE OF NUCALA IN HES

* GSK - AN APPROVAL WOULD GIVE NUCALA A THIRD INDICATION IN AN EOSINOPHIL-DRIVEN DISEASE