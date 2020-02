Feb 27 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GSK FILING ACCEPTED BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY FOR TRELEGY ELLIPTA USE IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH ASTHMA

* SUBMISSION SUPPORTED BY PIVOTAL CAPTAIN STUDY SHOWING SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN LUNG FUNCTION COMPARED WITH ICS/LABA, RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA

* REGULATORY APPLICATIONS ALSO SUBMITTED FOR TRELEGY DUPLICATE LICENCES, ELEBRATO ELLIPTA, TEMYBRIC ELLIPTA Further company coverage: