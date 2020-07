BRIEF-GSK Says Long-Acting Injectable Cabotegravir 65% More Effective Than Truvada

July 7 (Reuters) -

* VIIV HEALTHCARE - EFFICACY OF CABOTEGRAVIR COMPARED TO DAILY ORAL EMTRICITABINE/TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE 200 MG AND 300 MG (FTC/TDF) TABLETS

* VIIV HEALTHCARE - LONG-ACTING CABOTEGRAVIR, FTC/TDF TABLETS BOTH WELL TOLERATED THROUGHOUT STUDY

* GSK’S VIIV - DATA SHOWS LONG-ACTING INJECTABLE CABOTEGRAVIR GIVEN EVERY TWO MONTHS 65% MORE EFFECTIVE VERSUS DAILY PILLS IN STOPPING HIV ACQUISITION

* VIIV - MOST PARTICIPANTS IN CABOTEGRAVIR GROUP (80%) REPORTED PAIN OR TENDERNESS AT INJECTION SITE VERSUS 31% OF THOSE IN FTC/TDF ARM, WHO GOT PLACEBO

* VIIV HEALTHCARE - PLANS TO USE DATA FROM HPTN 083 FOR FUTURE REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS

* VIIV HEALTHCARE - MOST ADVERSE EVENTS OF STUDY MILD OR MODERATE IN NATURE AND BALANCED BETWEEN BOTH TREATMENT ARMS

* VIIV - STUDY CONDUCTED IN MEN WHO HAVE SEX WITH MEN, TRANSGENDER WOMEN WHO HAVE SEX WITH MEN; FURTHER STUDY BEING CONDUCTED IN SEXUALLY ACTIVE WOMEN