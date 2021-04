April 15 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GSK - GSK AND VIR CONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH GLOBAL REGULATORS TO MAKE VIR-7831 AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITH COVID-19

* GSK - GSK IS PLANNING TO SUBMIT A FULL MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION (MAA) TO EMA WHICH WILL INCLUDE DATA FROM COMET-ICE TRIAL.