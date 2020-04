April 14 (Reuters) - GSK:

* GSK - SANOFI, CO SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT TO ENTER INTO COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP ADJUVANTED VACCINE FOR COVID-19

* GSK - CANDIDATE VACCINE FOR COVID-19 EXPECTED TO ENTER CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2020 AND, IF SUCCESSFUL, TO BE AVAILABLE IN H2 2021