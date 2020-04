BRIEF-GSK Says To Collaborate With Xiamen Innovax Biotech To Evaluate Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate

April 3 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc:

* GSK SAYS TO COLLABORATE WITH XIAMEN INNOVAX BIOTECH TO EVALUATE RECOMBINANT PROTEIN-BASED CORONAVIRUS VACCINE CANDIDATE (COVID-19 XWG-03)

* GSK - WILL PROVIDE INNOVAX WITH ITS PANDEMIC ADJUVANT SYSTEM FOR PRECLINICAL EVALUATION OF THE COVID-19 VACCINE

* GSK SAYS CORONAVIRUS VACCINE CANDIDATE BEING DEVELOPED BY INNOVAX WITH XIAMEN UNIVERSITY

* GSK - EXPECTS DATA ON CORONAVIRUS VACCINE CANDIDATE TO BE REPORTED FROM VARIOUS COLLABORATIONS OVER NEXT 3 MONTHS Source text : bit.ly/2UZsHiZ Further company coverage: