Jan 13 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GSK - VIIV HEALTHCARE RECEIVES EU MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR FIRST-EVER DISPERSIBLE-TABLET FORMULATION OF DOLUTEGRAVIR, TIVICAY

* GSK - DOLUTEGRAVIR IS FIRST INTEGRASE INHIBITOR AVAILABLE AS A DISPERSIBLE TABLET FOR CHILDREN WEIGHING AT LEAST 3KG AND FROM FOUR WEEKS OF AGE