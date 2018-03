BRIEF-GSK Says ViiV Healthcare Reports Positive Dolutegravir Data

March 5 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc:

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC - VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC - DOLUTEGRAVIR WHEN ADMINISTERED AT 50MG TWICE-DAILY WITH DUAL NUCLEOSIDE REVERSE TRANSCRIPTASE INHIBITORS, WAS EFFECTIVE

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC - DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: