BRIEF-GSK Sees 2021 Adj EPS To Decline By Mid-To-High Single-Digit Percentage

July 28 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* 2ND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE FELL 39 PERCENT TO 27.9 PENCE

* GSK SAYS CONTINUES TO EXPECT DIVIDEND OF 80P/SHARE FOR 2021

* Q2 SALES ROSE 6 PERCENT TO 8.1 BILLION STG

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ROSE 46 PERCENT TO 28.1 PENCE

* GSK - DIVIDEND OF 19P/SHARE DECLARED FOR Q2 2021. CONTINUE TO EXPECT 80P/SHARE FOR 2021

* GSK - QTRLY SALES FROM PHARMACEUTICALS £4.2 BILLION +3% AER, +12% CER

* GSK - CONFIDENT IN DELIVERING 2021 EPS GUIDANCE AND RECONFIRM 2022 OUTLOOK

* GSK - QTRLY SALES FROM VACCINES £1.6 BILLION +39% AER, +49% CER

* GSK - 2021 GUIDANCE AND 2022 OUTLOOK EXCLUDE ANY CONTRIBUTION FROM COVID-19 SOLUTIONS

* GSK - 2021 ADJUSTED EPS TO DECLINE BY MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE AT CER

* GSK - QTRLY SALES FROM CONSUMER HEALTHCARE £2.3 BILLION -4% AER, +3% CER

* GSK - 2022 MEANINGFUL IMPROVEMENTS EXPECTED IN REVENUES AND MARGINS

* GSK - CONTINUE TO STRENGTHEN OUR PIPELINE AND ARE ADVANCING WELL TOWARDS SEPARATION

* GSK - CONTINUE TO EXPECT STRONG GROWTH FROM SHINGRIX IN H2

* GSK - IN H1 2021, WE HAD COVID-19 SOLUTION SALES OF £276 MILLION

* GSK - EXPECT POSITIVE MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF YEAR DRIVING US TOWARDS BETTER END OF EARNINGS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2021

* GSK - FOR FULL YEAR, WE EXPECT THAT COVID-19 SOLUTIONS WILL CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY BETWEEN 4% TO 6% OF ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH

* GSK - COVID-19 SOLUTION CONTRIBUTION TO H1 ADJUSTED EPS WAS APPROXIMATELY 7%

* GSK - QTRLY SHINGRIX SALES GROWTH +1% CER WITH IMPROVED PERFORMANCE NOTABLY IN US AND £258 MILLION PANDEMIC ADJUVANT SALES

* GSK - REMAIN CONFIDENT IN UNDERLYING DEMAND FOR VACCINE PRODUCTS

* GSK - NOW EXPECT VACCINES REVENUE FOR 2021 TO BE BROADLY FLAT

* GSK - SHINGRIX SALES RECOVERING MORE SLOWLY IN EX-US MARKETS