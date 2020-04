April 23 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* PRESENTS NEW DATA FROM GARNET STUDY DEMONSTRATING POTENTIAL OF DOSTARLIMAB TO TREAT A SUBSET OF WOMEN WITH RECURRENT/ADVANCED ENDOMETRIAL CANCER

* DOSTARLIMAB IS NOT CURRENTLY APPROVED FOR USE ANYWHERE IN WORLD

* RESULTS SHOWED THAT DOSTARLIMAB WAS WELL TOLERATED WITH A LOW DISCONTINUATION RATE (2%) DUE TO TREATMENT-RELATED ADVERSE EVENTS