BRIEF-GSK To Collaborate With Vir Biotechnology For Potential COVID-19 Treatments, Invest $250 Mln

April 6 (Reuters) - GSK:

* GSK AND VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY ENTER COLLABORATION TO FIND CORONAVIRUS SOLUTIONS

* GSK - PROMISING ANTIBODY CANDIDATES FOR SARS-COV-2 TO BE ACCELERATED INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS WITHIN THE NEXT THREE TO FIVE MONTHS

* GSK - INITIAL FOCUS OF COLLABORATION TO BE TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT OF SPECIFIC ANTIBODY CANDIDATES IDENTIFIED BY VIR PLATFORM, VIR-7831 & VIR-7832

* GSK - WILL MAKE EQUITY INVESTMENT IN VIR OF $250 MILLION, PRICED AT $37.73 PER SHARE

* GSK - CO, VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY HAVE ALSO AGREED TO CONDUCT RESEARCH INTO SARS-COV-2 AND OTHER CORONAVIRUS VACCINES