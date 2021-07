July 16 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GSK - UNVEILS PLAN FOR ONE OF EUROPE’S LARGEST LIFE SCIENCE CAMPUSES IN STEVENAGE

* GSK - PLAN AIMS TO UNLOCK UP TO £400 MILLION OF NEW PRIVATE INVESTMENT AND CREATE UP TO 5,000 NEW HIGHLY-SKILLED JOBS OVER NEXT DECADE