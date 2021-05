BRIEF-GSK & Vir Biotechnology Announce Sotrovimab Receives Emergency Use Authorization From The US FDA

May 26 (Reuters) - Gsk:

* GSK & VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCE SOTROVIMAB EUA FROM US FDA FOR TREATMENT OF MILD-TO-MODERATE COVID-19 IN HIGH-RISK ADULTS AND PAEDIATRIC PATIENTS

* DISCUSSIONS WITH GLOBAL REGULATORS REGARDING AUTHORISATIONS IN ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES CONTINUE TO ADVANCE

* SOTROVIMAB WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR APPROPRIATE PATIENTS DIAGNOSED WITH COVID-19 IN THE U.S. IN THE COMING WEEKS

* GSK AND VIR PLAN TO SUBMIT A BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION (BLA) TO THE FDA IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2021 Source text: bit.ly/2RNoEJa