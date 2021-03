BRIEF-GSK, Vir Submit EUA Request To FDA For Vir-7831 For Early Treatment Of COVID-19

March 26 (Reuters) - GSK:

* GSK AND VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCE SUBMISSION OF EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION REQUEST TO FDA FOR VIR-7831 FOR EARLY TREATMENT OF COVID-19

* GSK - CO, VIR TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH EMA AND OTHER GLOBAL REGULATORS TO MAKE VIR-7831 AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

* GSK - FDA EUA SUBMISSION IS BASED ON INTERIM ANALYSIS OF EFFICACY AND SAFETY DATA FROM PHASE 3 COMET-ICE TRIAL

* GSK - PRECLINICAL DATA SUGGEST VIR-7831 TARGETS HIGHLY CONSERVED EPITOPE OF SPIKE PROTEIN, WHICH MAY MAKE IT MORE DIFFICULT FOR RESISTANCE TO DEVELOP

* GSK- FDA EUA SUBMISSION FOR VIR-7831 TO TREAT ADULTS, ADOLESCENTS WITH MILD-TO-MODERATE COVID-19 WHO ARE AT RISK FOR PROGRESSION TO HOSPITALISATION/DEATH

* GSK - BASED ON ADDITIONAL SOON TO BE PUBLISHED PRECLINICAL DATA, VIR-7831 ALSO APPEARS TO MAINTAIN ACTIVITY AGAINST THE CALIFORNIA VARIANT Source text: (bit.ly/39kkT3k) Further company coverage: