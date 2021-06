BRIEF-GSK, Vir To Test Giving Sotrovimab Intramuscularly For Mild-To-Moderate COVID-19

June 21 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc:

* GSK AND VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCE CONTINUING PROGRESS OF THE COMET CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME FOR SOTROVIMAB

* ANALYSIS CONFIRMS SOTROVIMAB REDUCES HOSPITALISATION, RISK OF DEATH IN ADULTS WITH MILD-TO-MODERATE COVID-19 AT HIGH RISK OF PROGRESSION TO SEVERE DISEASE

* FURTHER RESEARCH INITIATED TO EVALUATE INTRAMUSCULAR ADMINISTRATION OF SOTROVIMAB FOR EARLY TREATMENT OF MILD-TO-MODERATE COVID-19 Further company coverage: