BRIEF-GSK's Covid-19 Vaccine Collaboration With Clover Biopharmaceuticals Begins Trials

June 19 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GSK COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPMENT COLLABORATION WITH CLOVER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS BEGINS CLINICAL TRIALS

* GSK - CLOVER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INITIATES PHASE 1 STUDY USING GSK PANDEMIC ADJUVANT IN COMBINATION WITH COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE SCB-2019

* GSK - PRELIMINARY SAFETY AND IMMUNOGENICITY RESULTS FOR THE PHASE 1 STUDY ARE EXPECTED IN AUGUST 202

* GSK - IN PARALLEL, PLANNING FOR GLOBAL PHASE 2B/3 VACCINE EFFICACY TRIAL HAS BEGUN, WITH INITIATION TARGETED LATER IN 2020

* GSK - GSK EXPECTS FURTHER STUDIES TO BEGIN ACROSS RANGE OF ITS COLLABORATIONS, INCLUDING WITH SANOFI, LATER THIS YEAR