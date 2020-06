BRIEF-GSK’S Daprodustat Gains First Regulatory Approval

June 29 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC - GSK’S DAPRODUSTAT GAINS FIRST REGULATORY APPROVAL

* GSK - APPROVAL MARKS A SIGNIFICANT STEP IN GSK’S GLOBAL EFFORTS TO HELP PATIENTS WITH ANAEMIA DUE TO CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE (CKD).

* GSK - APPROVAL OF A JAPANESE NEW DRUG APPLICATION (JNDA) FOR DUVROQ TABLETS, AN ORAL HYPOXIA-INDUCIBLE FACTOR PROLYL HYDROXYLASE INHIBITOR (HIF-PHI)

* GSK - ONGOING PHASE III GLOBAL PROGRAMME WILL SUPPORT ADDITIONAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS ACROSS WORLD