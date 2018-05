May 23 (Reuters) -

* GST AUTOLEATHER SAYS CO, UNITS EXITED CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY

* GST AUTOLEATHER SAYS GST NAMED RANDY JOHNSON PRESIDENT & CEO

* GST AUTOLEATHER - JOHNSON REPLACES FORMER CEO DENNIS HILLER

* GST AUTOLEATHER - POST CHAPTER 11 EXIT, GST IS MAJORITY OWNED BY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACK DIAMOND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Source text for Eikon: