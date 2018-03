March 23 (Reuters) - GSV Capital Corp:

* GSV CAPITAL CORP. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $40 MILLION CONVERTIBLE NOTES OFFERING

* GSV CAPITAL - ‍INTENDS TO USE ALL OF PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPURCHASE OR PAY AT MATURITY A PORTION OF OUTSTANDING 5.25% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)