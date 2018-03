March 13 (Reuters) - Gsv Capital Corp:

* GSV CAPITAL CORP. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* GSV CAPITAL CORP - ‍NET ASSETS TOTALED ABOUT $204.8 MILLION, OR $9.64 PER SHARE, AT DEC 31, 2017, VERSUS $9.69 PER SHARE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)