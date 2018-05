May 8 (Reuters) - GSV Capital Corp:

* GSV CAPITAL CORP. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* GSV CAPITAL CORP - NET ASSETS OF $9.99 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018

* GSV CAPITAL CORP - BOARD AUTHORIZED EXPANSION OF CURRENT SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $5 MILLION TO AN AGGREGATE OF $15 MILLION