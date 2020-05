May 18 (Reuters) - GT Capital Holdings Inc:

* GT CAPITAL- Q1 CORE NET INCOME OF 2.8 BILLION PESOS VERSUS 3.3 BILLION PESOS

* GT CAPITAL - Q1 CONSOL REVENUE 39 BILLION PESOS VERSUS 44.9 BILLION PESOS

* GT CAPITAL- PROSPECTS FOR REST OF 2020 FACE VERY SIGNIFICANT HEADWINDS BROUGHT ABOUT BY THE TAAL ERUPTION AND COVID-19 PANDEMIC. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: