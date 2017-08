July 27 (Reuters) - Gt Gold Corp

* Gt gold corp. Announces c$5.0 million private placement financing

* Gt gold corp - net proceeds received by company from offering will be used for exploration on company's tatogga property in british columbia

* Gt gold corp - entered into agreement with agents in connection with marketed private placement of common shares at price of c$0.85 per common share