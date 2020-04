April 29 (Reuters) - GT Steel Construction Group Ltd :

* SEES QTRLY LOSS AFTER TAX OF ABOUT S$465,000 AS COMPARED TO PROFIT S$2.5 MILLION

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 WHICH RESULTED IN DELAY OR SUSPENSION OF PROJECTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)