Feb 12 (Reuters) - GTEC Holdings Ltd:

* GTEC HOLDINGS LTD - IN QUARTER, PRODUCED 434 KILOGRAMS OF CANNABIS

* GTEC HOLDINGS LTD - SOLD 280 KG OF CANNABIS IN QUARTER

* GTEC HOLDINGS LTD - QTRLY 24 KG OF RECREATIONAL CANNABIS SALES AT $9.25 PER GRAM

* GTEC HOLDINGS LTD - QTRLY 256 KG OF BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS SALES AT $5.25 PER GRAM FOR FLOWER AND $2.50 PER GRAM FOR SECONDARY PRODUCTS