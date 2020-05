May 22 (Reuters) - GTN Ltd:

* IT HAS REFINANCED ITS EXISTING BANK FACILITY THAT WAS SET TO EXPIRE 21 FEB 2021

* TOTAL COMMITMENT HAS BEEN REDUCED FROM $75 MILLION TO $60 MILLION

* NOT IN POSITION TO FORECAST FY20 RESULTS

* DOES NOT EXPECT TO UNDERTAKE ANY OTHER CAPITAL RAISING IN FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* IMPACT ON CO’S REVENUE FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC IN Q4 FY20 HAS BEEN SUBSTANTIAL

* NEW FACILITY ALLOWS VIBURNUM OR ITS AFFILIATES TO ACQUIRE UP TO 30% STAKE IN CO