March 12 (Reuters) - GTT Communications Inc:

* GTT ACQUIRES ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS

* GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC - WILL DISCLOSE FINANCIAL TERMS OF ITS ACQUISITION OF ACI WITH ITS Q1 2018 RESULTS,

* GTT SAYS BANK STREET GROUP LLC SERVED AS ADVISER TO ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS ON THIS TRANSACTION