July 14 (Reuters) - Gtt Communications Inc:

* Says entered into Amendment No. 1 to company's existing credit agreement

* Says repricing amendment is to credit agreement, dated as of January 9, 2017 - SEC FILING

* Says under repricing amendment, 100 percent outstanding term loans as of July 10 were converted to Tranche B term loans or repaid in full Source text: (bit.ly/2v0iC7K) Further company coverage: