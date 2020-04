April 17 (Reuters) - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA:

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 74 PERCENT TO 102.5 MILLION EUR

* WE HAVE DECIDED TO CONFIRM OUR OBJECTIVES FOR FULL FINANCIAL YEAR

* CONFIRMATION OF 2020 TARGETS IN TERMS OF REVENUES, EBITDA AND DIVIDENDS

* LARGE PART OF OUR WORKFORCE IS WORKING FROM HOME AND OUR BUSINESS IS OPERATING NORMALLY, DESPITE PARTICULARLY DIFFICULT CIRCUMSTANCES