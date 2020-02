BRIEF-GTT Targets 2020 Consolidated EBITDA Of EUR 235-255 Million

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Gaztransport et Technigaz SA:

* TARGETS 2020 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE BETWEEN EUR 375 MILLION AND EUR 405 MILLION

* TARGETS 2020 CONSOLIDATED EBITDA BETWEEN EUR 235 MILLION AND EUR 255 MILLION

* DIVIDEND TARGET, IN RESPECT OF FY2020 AND FY2021, AMOUNTING TO PAYOUT RATE OF AT LEAST 80% OF CONSOL NET INCOME

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TO DATE, HAS NOT OBSERVED ANY DELAY IN VESSEL CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULES

* SAYS GENERATES MOST OF REVENUES IN ASIA, PARTICULARLY IN SOUTH KOREA (85% IN 2019) AND IN CHINA (10%)

* SAYS MAIN RISK OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ARE POSSIBLE DELAYS IN VESSEL CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE

* SAYS POSSIBLE CONSTRUCTION DELAYS CAN LEAD TO DELAY IN REVENUE RECOGNITION FROM ONE YEAR TO NEXT

* GTT SAYS IN 2019, EBITDA REACHED EUR 174.3 MILLION, UP 3.3% VERSUS 2018

* GTT SAYS NET INCOME REACHED EUR 143.4 MILLION IN 2019, UP SLIGHTLY BY 0.4% Y/Y

* GTT PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 3.25 PER SHARE

* GTT SAYS AT JAN 1, ORDER BOOK EXCLUDING LNG AS FUEL, STOOD AT 97 UNITS

* GTT SAYS IN 2019 REVENUE ROSE 17.2% TO EUR 288.2 MILLION

* GTT SAYS WITH RESPECT TO LNG AS FUEL, NUMBER OF VESSELS IN ORDER BOOK STOOD AT 19 UNITS AS END-DEC

* GTT SAYS ON DEC 31, ORDER BOOK, EXCLUDING LNG AS FUEL, CONSISTED OF 133 UNITS

* OUR 2019 RESULTS WERE BETTER THAN EXPECTED THANKS TO PARTICULARLY HIGH FLOW OF ORDERS OVER PAST 2 YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)