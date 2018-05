May 18 (Reuters) - GTX Inc:

* GTX UPDATES PHASE 2 ENOBOSARM CLINICAL TRIAL RESULTS IN STRESS URINARY INCONTINENCE AT 2018 AUA ANNUAL MEETING

* GTX INC - TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM ASTRID, AN ONGOING PHASE 2 PLACEBO-CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIAL, ARE EXPECTED EARLY IN Q4 OF 2018