BRIEF-Gty Technology Holdings Announces Q1 2020 Results

May 8 (Reuters) - Gty Technology Holdings Inc:

* GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS: Q1 GAAP REVENUES UP 42%; 300+ ORGANIZATIONS SEEK GTY’S COVID-19 PROGRAM; WITHDRAWS 2020 GUIDANCE AND EXPECTS ANNUAL REVENUE GROWTH

* Q1 GAAP REVENUES UP 42% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $11.3 MILLION

* Q1 NON-GAAP REVENUES UP 31% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $11.6 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.30

* GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS - IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON Q1 WAS RELATIVELY SMALL, EXPERIENCED LONGER SALES CYCLES AND COLLECTION CYCLES SINCE START OF Q2