BRIEF-GTY Technology Reports Q4 GAAP Revenues Of $11.5 Mln

March 12 (Reuters) - Gty Technology Holdings Inc:

* GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS; REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2020

* GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC - Q4 GAAP REVENUES UP 31% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $11.5 MILLION

* GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC - Q4 NON-GAAP REVENUES UP 37% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $12.0 MILLION

* GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS - EXPECT 2020 NON-GAAP REVENUE IN RANGE OF $57 TO $63 MILLION

* GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS - 2020 OUTLOOK DOES NOT TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY POTENTIAL IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS

* GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS - UNABLE TO QUANTIFY EFFECT OF CONTINUED TRENDS WITH TRAVEL AND MEETING CANCELLATIONS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* GTY TECHNOLOGY - UNABLE TO DETERMINE IF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAKS COULD AFFECT BUDGET SIZES OR BUDGETING PRIORITIES OF GOVERNMENT CLIENTS GOING FORWARD

* GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.70