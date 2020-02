Feb 20 (Reuters) - Gty Technology Holdings Inc:

* GTY TECHNOLOGY - ON FEB 19, PARTIES TO THE NEW YORK ACTION AND CALIFORNIA ACTION ENTERED INTO A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT TO RESOLVE ALL PENDING CLAIMS

* GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS - PURSUANT TO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY OPENGOV $3.3 MILLION Source (bit.ly/3bSBHye) Further company coverage: