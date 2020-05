May 12 (Reuters) - Guala Closures SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 145.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 141.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS EUR 6.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19, IT IS UNCERTAIN AND DIFFICULT TO EVALUATE OVERALL IMPACT ON SECOND QUARTER

* ON COVID-19, IT IS UNCERTAIN AND DIFFICULT TO EVALUATE OVERALL IMPACT ON SECOND QUARTER

* EXPECTS Q2 NOT TO LIVE UP TO FORECASTS MADE PRIOR TO COVID-19 EMERGENCY AND DOWN AGAINST SAME PERIOD OF LAST YEAR