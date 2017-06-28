BRIEF-Guan Chong announces acquisition of 100 pct equity interest in Koko Budi

June 28 (Reuters) - Guan Chong Bhd:

* Entered into a sale of shares agreement with Soh Peck Lay, Soh Chee Siong and Soh Bok Yew & Sons Sdn

* Deal for acquisition of 100 pct of total issued and paid-up share capital of Koko Budi Sdn. Bhd at 17 million rgt

* Acquisition is not expected to have material effect on earnings of the GCB Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2017

* Acquisition is expected to contribute positively to GCB group's earnings and profit in future