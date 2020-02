Feb 24 (Reuters) - Guan Chong Bhd:

* PROPOSED FINAL SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 1.0 SEN PER SHARE

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 663.4 MILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 63.9 MILLION RGT

* OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S OVERALL PERFORMANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: