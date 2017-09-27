FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 27, 2017 / 3:03 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Guan Chong says unit acquires sellers’ assets for $8.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Guan Chong Bhd

* Pursuant to sale order & asset purchase agreement entered into with Cocoa Services LLC and Morgan Drive Associates LLC, unit acquired sellers’ assets

* Deal for an aggregate purchase price of $8.4 million

* Purchase price for asset acquisition will be funded via combination of 40% internally generated funds and 60% banking facilities

* Acquisition not expected to have material effect on earnings of gcb group for fy ending 31 Dec 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2yGD3bz) Further company coverage:

