April 18(Reuters) - Guangdong Biolight Meditech Co Ltd

* Says it received CE certification from TüV for D30 Haemodialysis Equipment, with valid period from April 16 to April 15, 2023

* Company will be able to sell its D30 Haemodialysis Equipment in European Union

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yMeXLM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)