a month ago
BRIEF-Guangdong Jadiete Holdings Group sees continued loss in H1 of FY 2017
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
July 13, 2017 / 7:54 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Guangdong Jadiete Holdings Group sees continued loss in H1 of FY 2017

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Guangdong Jadiete Holdings Group Co Ltd

* Says it expected FY 2017 H1 net loss to be 8.5 million yuan versus net loss of 4.3 million yuan year ago, if it doesn't include performance of Shenzhen-based jewelry firm

* Says it expected FY 2017 H1 net loss to be 9 million yuan versus net loss of 4.3 million yuan year ago, if it includes the performance of Shenzhen-based jewelry firm

* Comments that loss of investment income as reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/t2tFWS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

