Feb 22 (Reuters) - Guangdong Jiaying Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY 99.7 PERCENT STAKE IN GUIYANG DECHANG XIANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO FOR AT LEAST 500 MILLION YUAN ($78.78 million) VIA CASH, SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* SAYS IT AIMS TO DISCLOSE THE ASSET RESTRUCTURING PROPOSAL BEFORE MARCH 22 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2HAJlhx Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3468 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)