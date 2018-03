March 13 (Reuters) - Guangdong Kanghua Healthcare Co Ltd :

* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 49.71% EQUITY INTEREST IN ANHUI HUALIN FOR RMB58.66 MILLION​

* ‍KANGHUA INVESTMENT ENTERED CAPITAL INJECTION AGREEMENT TO INJECT RMB20 MILLION INTO ANHUI HUALIN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: