March 15 (Reuters) - Guangdong Kanghua Healthcare Co Ltd :

* ‍FY REVENUE FOR YEAR INCREASED BY 12.0% TO RMB1,389.2 MILLION​

* ‍FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE UP 10.8% TO RMB156.6 MILLION​

* ‍RECOMMENDED DISTRIBUTION OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB16 CENTS PER SHARE​