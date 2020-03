March 11 (Reuters) - Guangdong Kanghua Healthcare Co Ltd :

* GUANGDONG KANGHUA HEALTHCARE CO LTD- EXPECTS TO RECORD A DECREASE IN ITS NET PROFIT FOR YEAR IN RANGE OF ABOUT 60% TO 70%

* GUANGDONG KANGHUA HEALTHCARE-EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPAIRMENT LOSS ON GOODWILL RELATED TO ACQUISITION

* GUANGDONG KANGHUA HEALTHCARE CO LTD - EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO AN IMPAIRMENT LOSS ON GOODWILL