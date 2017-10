Oct 26 (Reuters) - Guangdong Land Holdings Ltd:

* 9-mnth ‍loss attributable HK$2.8 million versus profit of HK$12.1 million

* ‍Nine months ended 30 Sept 2017, unaudited consolidated revenue was about HK$31.35 million,down about 97.1pct​