April 27 (Reuters) - Guangdong Tannery Ltd:

* QTRLY CONSOL TURNOVER HK$61.6 MILLION, DOWN 29.6%

* QTRLY CONSOL LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF CO HK$18.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$8.7 MILLION Source text : (bit.ly/2HwwbWz) Further company coverage: