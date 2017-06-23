BRIEF-Guangdong Wanlima Industry says dividend payment date on June 30

June 23(Reuters) - Guangdong Wanlima Industry Co Ltd

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.65 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute 2.5 new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on June 29

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.5 new shares for every 10 shares

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 30 and the dividend will be paid on June 30

