Jan 7 (Reuters) - Guangdong Wens Foodstuff Group Co Ltd :

* GUANGDONG WENS FOODSTUFF FY 2017 HOG SALES DOWN 6.7 PERCENT AT 33.8 BILLION YUAN

* GUANGDONG WENS FOODSTUFF SAYS DEC HOG SALES UP 2.7 PERCENT AT 3.4 BILLION YUAN

* GUANGDONG WENS FOODSTUFF SAYS DECLINE IN FY HOG SALES DUE TO 19 PERCENT FALL IN AVERAGE SELLING PRICES Further company coverage: (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Meng Meng. Editing by Jane Merriman)